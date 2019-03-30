Jane Lyons scores seven as Ursuline lacrosse overpowers Delaware Military

WILMINGTON – Ursuline scored twice in the first minute of its nonconference lacrosse game against Delaware Military Academy on March 29, and the Raiders were never threatened in a 19-4 win at Serviam Field.

The Raiders followed a familiar blueprint throughout the first half to overwhelm the Seahawks. They controlled faceoffs and ground balls, then worked the ball around the perimeter until they found an opening in front of the DMA net. Most of their goals came from within 10 feet of the net.

Jane Lyons scored one of her seven goals before the game was a minute old, and that gave Ursuline a 2-0 lead. The team extended the lead to 3-0 exactly a minute in.

The lead would grow to 11-0 before the Seahawks got on the board. The seniors, Lyons and Jordan Kenney, each scored multiple times in the first half, and the other scorers included sophomore Lilly Rice and junior Caroline Knight.

The Seahawks finally broke through with 6:03 to go before halftime. Michaela Charno took advantage of a free-position opportunity for her first goal. Kenney answered with a freebie of her own, and Lyons went down the middle to beat the Seahawks’ goalie. But Charno responded with two more before halftime, the second of those coming on a wraparound goal with 52 ticks left on the clock.

Jordan Baerga had a hat trick, while Kenney, Knight, Lexi Goff and Mia Gifford added two each. Rice had the other goal. Brigid Monahan was credited with two saves in goal. The Raiders (2-0) travel to Wilmington Friends tomorrow at 10 a.m. to meet the Quakers on the turf at Mellor Field.

Charno had all four of the Seahawks’ goals. Goalkeeper Julianna Roy had five saves. DMA fell to 0-3 and meets Padua on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. at Kirkwood Soccer Club.