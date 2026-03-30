Our Lenten Journey, March 30, 2026

Are you going to Reconciliation today as part of your Lenten Journey? Take advice from the patron saint of the Diocese: “Go to your confessor; open your heart to him; display to him all the recesses of your soul; take the advice that he will give you with the utmost humility and simplicity.” — St. Francis de Sales

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Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Today is the day: Everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation today at every church in the Diocese of Wilmington. Read more about this special day here:

thedialog.org/featured/catholics-across-delaware-and-marylands-eastern-shore-encouraged-to-attend-fifth-annual-reconciliation-monday-on-march-30/

Whether it’s been a few years, or a month, consider seeking out the sacrament today. In the latest edition of The Dialog you’ll find a handy guide to the sacrament on page 2. Check it out here.

And be sure to follow us on socials for daily updates:

• facebook.com/TheDialogWilmington or

• instagram.com/thedialogwilm/

Here are some additional resources to help you with your spiritual practices:

• Today’s readings: https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/032926.cfm

• How to pray the Rosary: www.usccb.org/how-to-pray-the-rosary

• Mysteries of the Rosary: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-joyful-mysteries