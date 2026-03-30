‘Little women’ lights up the auditorium at Saints Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Maryland — Photo gallery

‘Little women’ lights up the auditorium at Saints Peter and Paul High...

Students from Saints Peter and Paul High School’s Performing Arts Club presented “Little Women,” based on the classic Louisa May Alcott book at the school in Easton on Friday, March 27.

Productions continue in the Diocese of Wilmington after the Easter break.

Saint Mark’s High School is performing “Little Shop of Horrors” April 24-25, 7 p.m. April 26, 2 p.m., 2501 Pike Creek Rd, Wilmington. Tickets available at events.hometownticketing.com/boxoffice/stmarkshs.

St. Elizabeth School will perform “Wonderland” at the school. Show dates are April 24, 7 p.m., April 25, noon and 7 p.m., and April 26, 2 p.m. in the St. Elizabeth Benedictine Performing Arts Center. For tickets, visit steschools.org/the-arts#ExpressYourself. School officials say it will be the largest show the school has done under the directorship of Melissa Daley, performing arts director.

Salesianum School is performing the classic “The Sound of Music” April 30 and May 2, 7:30 pm, May 3, 2 p.m., and May 8-9, 7:30 p.m., at the school’s Spragg Auditorium, 1801 N. Broom St, Wilmington. For tickets onthestage.tickets/show/salesianum-school-theatre/68baf527bd37851007fde3a2/tickets#/productions-view

Archmere Academy was second in the lineup of spring musicals at Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington with “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

Padua Academy checked in with “Newsie” to start things off last month.