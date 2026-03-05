Our Lenten Journey, March 5, 2026

Today’s readings all focus on rejecting earthly things. The words remind us that our reward ultimately lies with the Lord, not with man. We may find it challenging to continue making earthly sacrifices on our Lenten journey; let these words serve as a reminder that “giving things up for Lent” is worth it.

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation on Reconciliation Monday, March 30. Read more about this special day here:

thedialog.org/featured/catholics-across-delaware-and-marylands-eastern-shore-encouraged-to-attend-fifth-annual-reconciliation-monday-on-march-30/

