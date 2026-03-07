Our Lenten Journey, March 7, 2026

Although we are called on to love our neighbor, sometimes it’s hard. People are imperfect and it’s easier to judge instead of love. However, theologian Thomas Merton reminds us to think of others without judgement: “Our job is to love others without stopping to inquire whether or not they are worthy.… What we are asked to do is to love, and this love itself will render both ourselves and our neighbors worthy.”

Learn more about Merton, convert, author and monk at the Thomas Merton Center at Bellarmine University here: https://merton.org/chrono.aspx

•••

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation on Reconciliation Monday, March 30. Read more about this special day here:

thedialog.org/featured/catholics-across-delaware-and-marylands-eastern-shore-encouraged-to-attend-fifth-annual-reconciliation-monday-on-march-30/

And be sure to follow us on socials for daily updates:

• facebook.com/TheDialogWilmington or

• instagram.com/thedialogwilm/

Here are some additional resources to help you with your spiritual practices:

• Today’s readings: https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/030726.cfm

• How to pray the Rosary: www.usccb.org/how-to-pray-the-rosary

• Mysteries of the Rosary: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-joyful-mysteries