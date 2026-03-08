Our Lenten Journey, March 8, 2026

“Sometimes people think they have to do big things in order to make change. But if each one would light a candle we’d have a tremendous light.” — Sister Thea Bowman

Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration Thea Bowman was a grandchild of slaves and the only African-American sister in her congregation. She stood against racism, advocated for Black Catholics, and brought the joy of God to everyone she encountered. Sadly, she died at the young age of 52, but her cause for canonization has been actively taken up by her congregation.

Read more about her here: https://www.fspa.org/content/about/sister-thea-bowman

