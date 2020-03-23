Reflections of Diocese of Wilmington seminarians: Guide us on our journey to the healer — Mark Donahue

Reflections of Diocese of Wilmington seminarians: Guide us on our journey to...

Father Norman Carroll, Diocese of Wilmington vocations director, has encouraged our seminarians to be creative in this time of turmoil in the lives of so many. Mark Donahue offered this prayer.

“O blessed Mary, Ave Maris Stella,

one tender teardrop from your loving eyes

contains more beauty than the sum of all the salty seas,

that draw many to their shores in search of peace.

O Queen of Peace, Ave Maris Stella,

you held the Source of Peace in your loving arms,

hear us your children tossed on the stormy seas of sorrow,

help us turn our tears into the calm of a pure heart.

Health of the Sick, Ave Maria Stella,

your soul magnifies the Lord,

like the sea and the rays of the sun,

guide us on our journey to the Healer,

to Him who makes all things new, Christ your son.”

— Mark Donohue, Seminarian