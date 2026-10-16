By Colleen Pressprich, OSV News

Election season is upon us, and most, if not all, of us here in the US find ourselves bombarded with ads, pamphlets, commercials and even celebrities and influencers proclaiming — often in stark and almost violent terms — that we must vote for their candidate. It’s enough to make a person want to put their head in the sand until November 4.

Pope Leo has been clear recently that Catholics cannot be uninformed and disengaged from the political life of their country: “We cannot remain as unengaged spectators; rather, we must listen with our hearts, allow ourselves to be challenged, and become involved. With Christ and sustained by the power of His Spirit, believers are called to take on the burdens of their brothers and sisters, especially those who are crushed by injustice, discrimination, and violence.”

Navigating the political sphere is a daunting task for an adult in any stage of life, but for parents with kids at home, this can be even more challenging. Helping our kids make sense of what it means to be political but not partisan in today’s world is not an easy task. In fact, many parents shy away from broaching the topic of politics with their kids because there is no clear-cut decision to make in most elections. No political party or candidate perfectly aligns with Catholic teaching and doctrine. This means that each Catholic voter must discern for themselves, which makes it an ideal opportunity to show our kids what discernment looks like in real life.

My eldest daughter is in seventh grade and, like many of her peers, is very aware of current events. I want her to be able to see and understand the world through a Catholic lens, which means I have to teach her how to do that. And the best way to do that is to let her see me do it. So this year, my husband and I are embracing the complexity of discerning our vote with transparency, sharing our thoughts about candidates and policies with our kids so that election season becomes an opportunity instead of a burden.

The Catholic Church does not endorse candidates or political parties, but she does teach clearly on issues. That’s where my husband and I start when it comes to approaching elections. We talk to our kids about Catholic Social Doctrine and the important role it plays in how we approach our involvement with society.

Looking for natural openings, we talk with our kids about the issues that are of concern to us as a family: the cost of gas and food, immigration (a very real one for them, as some of our loved ones are in the country on visas) and education. We also talk about ways that issues affect others, because the Church teaches that we have an obligation to consider the needs of the poor and marginalized. These conversations aren’t lectures or lessons, just small insights that we share in the course of normal conversation.

Next, when we get a mailing from a candidate or hear a quote on the news, we model researching and critical thinking, first by ensuring that we have more than a soundbite — that we’ve looked up the records and statements of the candidate — and then, once we’ve done that, by holding the claims made up against the truth of the Gospel. This has often led to a much deeper conversation about not just the policies being discussed, but also the words being used to persuade or convince.

As November approaches and we’ve decided on a candidate, we share that information with our children and explain (at their level) why we’ve made the choice to support them. We talk about the policies that they support that we agree with, and we also share the concerns we have about others.

It’s been formative for my children to understand that we can choose to vote for a candidate that we don’t agree with everything on. We tell them that voting is not an Uber; it’s public transportation. We get on the bus that’s going in the direction that we want to go, and we recognize that we’re still going to have to do some walking from the bus stop to our desired destination.

One resource I’ve found valuable is the Guide for Catholic Voters from The Dorothea Project. It’s thorough. Using the seven pillars of Catholic Social Doctrine from the USCCB, the guide explains each principle, offers quotes from Scripture to pray with, and asks thoughtful questions to help voters see how a particular candidate lines up with the Church’s teaching. I’ve especially appreciated the section on developing a well-formed conscience, both for my kids and myself.

Finally, as we approach this upcoming election in a country that is deeply divided, we model for our children what it means to love and respect all people, even the ones that we disagree with.

Colleen Pressprich is a homeschooling mom of five and the author of 10 books for Catholic children, families and adults, including two about Mary: “Marian Consecration for Families with Young Children” and “OSV Kids Discover: Mary.”