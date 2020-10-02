USCCB offers resources for Respect Life Month 2020, theme is ‘Live the Gospel of Life’

October is celebrated as Respect Life Month in the Church in the United States. This year’s theme, “Live the Gospel of Life,” comes from St. John Paul’s Encyclical, Evangelium Vitae (Living the Gospel of Life).

“As Catholics, we are called to cherish, defend, and protect those who are most vulnerable, from the beginning of life to its end, and at every point in between. During the month of October, the Church asks us to reflect more deeply on the dignity of every human life,” said the Bishops in a statement on their website.

The USCCB offers a variety of resources for those who wish to learn, observe the month, and advance pro-life causes:

• A reflection, “Live the Gospel of Life,” explores how Jesus becoming man and redeeming us through his humanity reveals the dignity of all human life and how the Gospel of life is therefore essential to our identity as followers of Christ. Find the reflection here. (Scroll to item 3.)

• The “Walking With Moms in Need” program is a year of service in which parishes and communities support local pregnant and parenting women. Find out more about the program here.

• An intercessory prayer is available to spiritually support the concept that all life is sacred. Find the prayer here.

• Social media graphics are available to be shared here. (Scroll to item 5.)

For more information on the USCCB’s Respect Life initiatives, click here.