Catholic Cemeteries: a Ministry of Love and Support with Michele Linder on the latest Catholic Forum

Catholic Cemeteries: a Ministry of Love and Support with Michele Linder on...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog and The Dialog.org, we talk to Ms. Michele Linder, Executive Director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Diocese of Wilmington.

Michele and her staff see their work as more than a job, but a ministry to grieving families of all denominations.

We learn about the three diocesan cemeteries, why pre-planning is important and more.

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington YouTube channel.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington. Please like, subscribe and share.

• Podcast debuts Oct. 15 at 12 p.m.

catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/catholic-cemeteries-a-ministry-of-love-and-support-with-michele-linder

• Video debuts Oct. 15 at 12 p.m. youtu.be/N6IHpKWc1oc?si=RH60DkvFX5ohaxlu

• Airs on Relevant Radio 640AM on Oct. 18 at 1:30 p.m.