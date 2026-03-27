Catholic Forum: Fr. John Klevence discusses Reconciliation Monday & the Joy of the Father

On this episode of Catholic Forum Rev. John Klevence, Pastor of St. Ann’s in Bethany Beach, joins the show to discuss the Fifth Annual Reconciliation Monday Penance services taking place across the Diocese of Wilmington on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Fr. John talks about the importance of remembering how much God wants us to be close to Him and how important it is for us to not be afraid that our sins are too much for God. He discusses the parable of the Prodigal Son and how delighted the father was to have his son return to him, saying it is the same for us each time we go to confession.

You can find out more about Reconciliation Monday, including a location of a parish near you at cdow.org/reconciliationmonday.

As always, listen to the complete audio version of Catholic Forum on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio or Amazon Music podcasts. If you’re in Delmarva or South Jersey you can also listen on Saturdays at 1:30 PM on Relevant Radio 640AM. Video interviews featured in our broadcast can be seen on the Diocese of Wilmington YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DioceseofWilm or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twASWcyvOis

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington (supported by the Faith and Charity Appeal!)

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