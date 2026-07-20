St. Francis de Sales High School in Salisbury, Md., will open doors for 2026-27, beginning with ninth grade class

SALISBURY, Md. — St. Francis de Sales High School will officially open this fall in Salisbury, Md., the parish announced on July 20. The school will begin with ninth grade this fall and add a grade each year.

“The milestone reflects years of prayer, planning and unwavering support from school leadership, parish leadership, current families, alumni, donors and the greater Eastern Shore community,” the school said in a statement.

St. Francis de Sales School has been educating children for 77 years, said Debra Traum, principal of the elementary and high schools.

“Expanding into a high school allows us to continue that mission during some of the most formative years of a young person’s life,” she said. “We are excited to welcome our ninth-grade students this fall and continue building a Christ-centered community where every student is known, valued, challenged, and encouraged to reach their God-given potential.”

In the announcement, the school said the decision to open a high school reflects the parish’s continued investment in Catholic education and “its commitment to serving families throughout the Eastern Shore.”

The pastor of St. Francis de Sales, Father Chris LaBarge, called Catholic education one of the greatest ministries of the parish and that he believes that investing in young people is investing in the future of the church and community.

“Expanding St. Francis to include a high school allows students to continue growing academically, spiritually and personally in an environment where Christ remains at the center of everything we do,” he said.

The students in the inaugural class come from various backgrounds. They come from private and public schools, as well as homeschool programs.

“Whether a student joins us from a public school, another private school, a homeschool program, or has been part of the St. Francis family for years, they don’t have to change who they are to belong,” she said.

St. Francis de Sales High School’s mascot will be the emperor penguin, and its nickname is the Emperors. The school invited its community to participate in a school-wide vote, and they selected the emperor penguin. According to the school, the emperor penguin is connected to the school’s penguin identity. It symbolizes leadership, courage, perseverance, integrity, sacrifice, faith and a commitment to family and community.

First day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 1.