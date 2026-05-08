Catholic Forum: From Peru to the Papacy: Pope Leo XIV at One Year with guest Justin McLellan

Catholic Forum: From Peru to the Papacy: Pope Leo XIV at One...

On this week’s edition of Catholic Forum, Justin McLellan, a Wilmington native who works as the Vatican Correspondent for the National Catholic Reporter, joins the show to discuss his experience as a Vatican journalist during the conclave, traveling to Peru soon after Pope Leo’s election to meet with the people who knew “Father Prevost”, and what the differences in Jesuit and Augustinian spirituality can tell us about how Pope Francis and Pope Leo both approach their role as Pope.

Each week you can listen to The Catholic Forum podcast on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music podcasts and on the Diocese of Wilmington YouTube channel every Wednesday; and on Relevant Radio 640AM every Saturday afternoon at 1:30 for those in the Delmarva/South Jersey region.

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Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington (supported by the Faith and Charity Appeal!)

Please note there will not be a new Catholic Forum episode next week due to Relevant Radio’s quarterly fundraising drive! You can watch/listen to our back catalog by visiting cdow.org/catholicforum.