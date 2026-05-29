Catholic Forum: Knights of Columbus Essay Contest winners & National Eucharistic Pilgrimage update

On this edition of Catholic Forum after the usual news update from Joe Owens, we’ll hear from the winners of this year’s Delaware Knights of Columbus Jerry Dawson Memorial Vocations Essay Contest.

This year’s winners — Nila Gopez, Carlos Kook, Greyson Pryslak, Lindsay Ewasko, and Ben Oliver — each receive a cash award in addition to presenting their essays on the Catholic Forum podcast.

Each year students in grades 5-8 in Catholic schools and parish religious education programs are invited to submit their essays on the importance or impact of vocations.

Following the essays you’ll hear a special invitation from Bishop Koenig to attend the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage events taking place across the Diocese of Wilmington on June 11th and 12th. Additional information is available at cdow.org/cabriniroute. We hope to see you there!

Each week you can listen to The Catholic Forum podcast on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon Music podcasts every Wednesday; and video interviews featured in the broadcast are available at youtube.com/dioceseofwilm. You can also listen on Relevant Radio 640AM every Saturday afternoon at 1:30 for those in the Delmarva/South Jersey region.

More information is available at cdow.org/CatholicForum and Facebook.com/CatholicForum.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington (supported by the Faith and Charity Appeal!)

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Thank you! Have a great weekend!