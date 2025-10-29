Learn more about the growing phenomenon of faith travel on the latest Catholic Forum

Learn more about the growing phenomenon of faith travel on the latest...

On this week’s Catholic Forum, we learn about the growing phenomenon of faith travel with Marion Amberg, an award-winning journalist and author.

Ambert has written for over 100 publications, ranging from Catholic Digest to Family Motor Coaching to Texas Highways. Her new book is titled, “Incredible Catholic America: Smallest, Tallest, Oldest, Oddest.” What is the smallest chapel? Where is the tallest statue? What sites are right here in Delaware? We find out with Marion Amberg.

