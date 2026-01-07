On the latest Catholic Forum, learn more about the Eastern Shore roots of Christian Unity

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we talk with Pastor Mark Hansen from St. Clement’s Episcopal Church in Massey, Maryland and Mr. Ed Gordon from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chestertown, Maryland about the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity and how the week was started by Maryland Eastern Shore native, Father Paul Wattson, SA.

Father Paul was an American priest who co-founded the Society of the Atonement with Mother Lurana White, and the Christian Unity Octave in The Episcopal Church. He was later received into the Catholic Church and is remembered as an advocate for ecumenism. His case for canonization is being promoted by the Archdiocese of New York.

The communities of St. Clement’s and Sacred Heart are inviting all to come celebrate Christian unity at a fellowship and worship service at St. Clement’s, 32940 Maryland Line Road, Massey, Maryland 21650 on Friday, January 23, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington's YouTube channel – YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm. Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington.

