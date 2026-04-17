Veteran school administrator Joseph Rodia named principal of Christ the Teacher Catholic School in Diocese of Wilmington

Joseph Rodia, a veteran school administrator, has been named the principal of Christ the Teacher Catholic School in Newark, effective July 1. Bishop Koenig’s appointment was announced April 16.

Assistant principals Kelli Colella and Ashley Torelli have led Christ the Teacher since November. He replaces Kelly Lanza, who resigned Oct. 31.

Rodia, selected from a pool of seven applicants, has served 18 years in school leadership roles. Most recently, he was head of school at Chesterbrook Academy in West Chester, Pa., with more than 300 preschool and elementary students. He supervised a staff of 55 and guided the academy to recognition as an Apple Distinguished School.

Rodia is a graduate of Catholic elementary and secondary schools in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. He has a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and a master’s in education from Neumann University.

According to the Catholic Schools Office, he describes himself as “a highly present leader who builds trust through daily engagement, clear communication and shared purpose.”

In addition to his professional experience, he is deeply engaged in parish life at Ss. Peter and Paul Parish in West Chester. Rodia has served as the parish’s CYO athletic director since 2018, and he has chaired the Joseph Mark Rodia Scholarship Fund, which since 2017 has raised more than $40,000 for families seeking a Catholic school education in Philadelphia.

Christ the Teacher currently serves 620 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.