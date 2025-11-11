On the latest Catholic Forum, meet Carol Ripken, an extraordinary Catholic educator

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we meet Carol Ripken, Associate Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Wilmington.

For 50 years, Carol has been a dedicated Catholic school teacher, administrator, and key member of the Catholic Schools Office team. Carol tells about her extraordinary journey in Catholic education, explains what makes Catholic schools great, and shares her reflections on the future of Catholic schools.

See a video of Carol’s interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington.

Please like, share and subscribe.

• Podcast debuts Nov. 12 at noon.

Link – catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/carol-ripken-an-extraordinary-catholic-educator

• Video debuts Nov. 12 at noon.

Link – youtu.be/Wl2C0FpJjBg?si=veK8Pyg7zcywFXDg

• Airs on Relevant Radio 640 on Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m.