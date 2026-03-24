Roman Trubiano of Salesianum School receives Michael DeLucia Memorial Sportsmanship Award

WILMINGTON — Roman Trubiano was a standout on defense for the Salesianum football team for four seasons, reaching the varsity as a freshman and culminating with a third trip to the state championship game this past fall. He was recently recognized for his efforts with the Michael DeLucia Memorial Sportsmanship Award for 2025.

The award honors a senior football player from a Catholic high school “who has exemplified outstanding performance, attitude and character on and off the field.” It was established by Pat and the late Tom DeLucia in 1971 in memory of their son, Michael, who died that year from meningitis.

Trubiano, a linebacker, received the award from Michael’s brother, Kevin, at Salesianum’s postseason football banquet.

The West Chester, Pa., resident said he had heard about the award and looked to see the names of the previous winners. That was a pretty impressive list.

“Being on a list with those guys is something that shows I’m doing something right,” Trubiano said recently at Salesianum. “It’s a great honor. I hold it pretty close to my heart now.”

He started his football journey on the freshman team in 2022, but as the season progressed, he moved to the junior varsity and eventually the varsity. He said he treasures the time he spent on the freshman and JV teams because he got to make connections with players throughout the program, and he had to work hard to secure his spot.

One of his favorite memories of his time with the football team dates back to his freshman year when a former assistant coach approached him and classmate Brady Campbell during a water break and told them to introduce themselves to each other and shake hands. The coach said he could tell by watching Trubiano and Campbell practice against each other that they would end up as the best men at each other’s weddings.

“That stuck with me. I had no idea who the kid was, but now we’re like best friends,” Trubiano said. “That’s the stuff that I’ll remember more than the wins and losses.”

On the field, he has been part of a superb stretch for Sals football. Over Trubiano’s four seasons, the team has gone 39-11, winning the Class 3A state championship in 2023 and reaching the title game in each of the next two seasons.

Trubiano, a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Parish in West Chester, said he didn’t choose Salesianum for football. He shadowed at the school during covid and was impressed by how close to normal everything was. He also loved the brotherhood among the students.

He is an officer in the student council and a Eucharistic minister at Salesianum. He also plays rugby. The spirituality of St. Francis de Sales has left an impression on him.

“The Catholic part of it really brings everybody together,” he said.

Trubiano has not determined his next step, although he may continue playing football depending on where he ends up. He wants to follow a pre-med track, and he also has an interest in business.

Previous winners:

2024: Jack Chesman, Archmere

2023 Jake O’Donoghue, Saint Mark’s

2022 Kieran Udovich, Archmere; Eric O’Neill, St. Elizabeth

2021 Conor Udovich, Archmere

2020 Jack Palmer, Saint Mark’s

2019 Andrew Watkins, Salesianum

2018 Mitch Moyer, Archmere

2017 William Hoffman, St. Mark’s; Joseph DiGregorio, Archmere

2016 Patrick Udovich, Archmere; David Hazelton Jr., St. Elizabeth

2015 Colby Reeder, Salesianum

2014 John Dougherty, St. Mark’s; Matt Gallagher, Archmere

2013 Troy Reeder, Salesianum

2012 Andre Patton, St. Elizabeth

2011 Eric Patton, St. Elizabeth

2010 Ryan Kilpatrick, Salesianum

2009 AJ Dillione, Salesianum; Chaz Malewski, St. Mark’s

2008 Andrew Schieffer, Salesianum; Corey Olsen, St. Mark’s

2007 Frank Kurek, Archmere; Sonny Durham, St. Elizabeth

2006 Andrew Szczerba, Salesianum

2005 Nicholas Dominelli, Salesianum

2004 Gene DelleDonne, Salesianum; Dan Meany, Archmere

2003 Joey Wright, St. Mark’s

2002 Ryan Stearrett, St. Elizabeth

2001 Thomas J. Weiss, Archmere

2000 Jack Gillespie, Salesianum; Jeff Fletcher, St. Elizabeth

1999 Louis Wright, St. Mark’s; Matt Swarter, St. Elizabeth

1998 Edsel Torres, Archmere

1997 Kevin Coen, Salesianum

1996 Mike Watkins, St. Mark’s

1995 Jason Maxwell, Salesianum

1994 Rich Conway, St. Elizabeth

1993 Dan McGee, Salesianum; Sean Davenport, St. Elizabeth

1992 Tom Coyne, Archmere; Josh Kasper, St. Mark’s

1991 Ryan Burke, Archmere; Chad Fedorkowicz, St. Elizabeth

1990 Steve Brady, Salesianum

1989 Chris Iudica, St. Mark’s; Shawn Mitchell, St. Elizabeth

1988 Chris Johnson, Salesianum

1987 Mike Lesutis, Archmere

1986 Dave Erfle, Salesianum; Rich Sernyak, Salesianum

1985 Harry Schiavi, Salesianum; Mark Kostic, Salesianum; Mike Benefield, St. Mark’s

1984 Michael Drake, Salesianum; Pat Udovich, Archmere

1983 Roy David Thompson, St. Mark’s; Ken Falkenstein, Archmere

1982 Mike Udovich, Archmere

1981 Joe Garecht, Salesianum

1980 Jeff Thommes, Salesianum; Joe Pileggi, Archmere

1979 Frank Cephous, St. Mark’s, John Ryan, Salesianum

1978 Joe Papili, St. Elizabeth; Mark DiNardo, Archmere

1977 Steve McGrath, Salesianum; Mike LaGasse, Archmere

1976 Bob Hanisch, Salesianum

1975 Chuck Hunter, St. Mark’s

1974 Rom Gac, St. Mark’s

1973 John Carney, St. Mark’s

1972 Mark McLane, Salesianum