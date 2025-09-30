St. Elizabeth Ann Seton’s spirituality with Sr. Betty Ann McNeil, D.C. on the latest Catholic Forum

On this episode of Catholic Forum after a news update from The Dialog, we talk with Sister Betty Ann McNeil, D.C., a Daughter of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, author, editor, speaker and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton expert.

Sister recently wrote the introduction to and edited the classic book on Seton’s spirituality, “Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton: A Spiritual Portrait” by Father Joseph I. Dirvin, C.M. as the world recently marked the 50th anniversary of the canonization of the first American-born saint.

Why is St. Elizabeth Ann Seton such a relatable saint for both women and men? How did her spiritual journey take her from New York to Italy to Baltimore to Emmitsburg? What roll did the Eucharist and Our Lady play in her conversion? We find out on this episode of Catholic Forum.

