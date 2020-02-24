Archmere Academy in Claymont scorches the stage with ‘Chicago’ — Photo gallery

The high school musicals lineup heated up on the fourth Saturday in February. “Chicago” lighted the stage at Archmere Academy.

The same weekend included “MacBeth” at Ss. Peter and Paul High school in Easton, Md.

Production season is upon us and Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington kicked it off Feb 14-16 with showings of “Mamma Mia.”

The entertainment continues this weekend and beyond.

St. Mark’s: “We will rock you (based on Queen),” Feb. 28-29, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for Children under 10, $10 for Students/Senior Citizens, and $13 for Adults.

Salesianum School: “Ragtime,” Feb. 28-29, 7:30 p.m., March 1, 2 p.m., March 6-7, 7:30 p.m., March 8, 2 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 students.

St. Thomas More Academy: “Honk, The Musical Tale of the Ugly Duckling,” March 13, 7:30 p.m., March 14, 2 and 7:30 p.m., March 15, 2 p.m. Tickets are $15, $10 students.

St. Elizabeth’s: “Seussical,” May 1-2, 7:30 p.m., May 3, 2 p.m. Tickets: Kids under 12, $5; students and senior citizens $7, adults $10

Also, Ursuline Academy, which presented the musical “Bright Star” in the fall, is performing “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” March 26-27, 7 p.m., March 28, 2 p.m. Tickets are $5.