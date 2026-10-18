Contact your governor’s office. Call your local state legislator and encourage them to tell the governor to ‘opt-in’ — cdow.org/sayyes

“Act. Contact your governor’s office. Call your local state legislator and encourage them to tell the governor to “opt-in.” Let them know how access to these tax credit scholarships would affect your family or your school. Let them know that this initiative is about empowering parents, ensuring that educational opportunity is not reserved only for those with means, and investing in the future of our communities.”

— Bishop William E. Koenig, Diocese of Wilmington

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.