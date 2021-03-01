Delaware State Council of the Knights of Columbus award Diocese of Wilmington essay contest winners

Delaware State Council of the Knights of Columbus award Diocese of Wilmington...

The Delaware State Council of the Knights of Columbus announced the winners of the 2020-2021 Jerry E. Dawson PSD Memorial 25th Annual Vocation Essay Contest.

The winners will receive a $50 check, an engraved plaque and the opportunity to record their essays for later broadcast on Relevant Radio 640-AM.

Winners are: fifth grade, Quinn Gallagher, Immaculate Heart of Mary school; sixth grade, R.J. Riegel, Saint Mary Magdalen school; seventh grade, Octavia Prado, St. Elizabeth School; eighth grade, Rachael Antonio, Ursuline Academy Middle School; PREP, Tiernan Matthews, St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine.