Diocese of Wilmington high school seniors honored with St. Francis de Sales Award

Seventy high school seniors — 10 from each Catholic high school — received the St. Francis de Sales Award on April 21 in a ceremony at St. Margaret of Scotland Church.
Bishop Koenig presented each of the students with an award medal that features St. Francis de Sales on the front and the invocation, “St. Francis de Sales, pray for us,” on the back.
St. Francis de Sales is the patron saint of the Diocese of Wilmington. An accomplished preacher and writer, he is known for his goodness, patience and mildness. Honorees are selected for excellence in faith development, scholarship, service, leadership and citizenship.
Pastors and elementary administrators joined secondary administrators at the St. Francis de Sales Convocation.
Below is a listing of the 2026 St. Francis de Sales Award honorees.