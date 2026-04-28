Diocese of Wilmington high school seniors honored with St. Francis de Sales Award

Seventy high school seniors — 10 from each Catholic high school — received the St. Francis de Sales Award on April 21 in a ceremony at St. Margaret of Scotland Church.

Bishop Koenig presented each of the students with an award medal that features St. Francis de Sales on the front and the invocation, “St. Francis de Sales, pray for us,” on the back.

St. Francis de Sales is the patron saint of the Diocese of Wilmington. An accomplished preacher and writer, he is known for his goodness, patience and mildness. Honorees are selected for excellence in faith development, scholarship, service, leadership and citizenship.

Pastors and elementary administrators joined secondary administrators at the St. Francis de Sales Convocation.

Below is a listing of the 2026 St. Francis de Sales Award honorees.

Archmere Academy

Luca Anerino Kindred Ballard Madelyn Benson Don Bogey Meredith Finger Ethan Flores Michael Hagerty Kennedy Harrington Colin Mosley Cecilia Patiño

Padua Academy

Riley Bransfield Natalie Campbell Mary Drost Kailani Enos Emily Glowacki Miki Hane Hayden Housey Audrey Kehner Elsa Lutcher Kasey Nwokobia

St. Elizabeth

Alexander Soto James Adair Hannah Griffith Skylar Bolden Kennedi Fawcett-Haley Christopher Reilly Craig Sweeney Stephen “Joey” Hilton Ellie Koontz Ahshira Wilson

Saint Mark’s

Paula Abreu Lauren Daly Jake DiGennaro Gabrielle Dinardo James Echeverria Aleksandra Kushkieva India Mack-Alfred Luke Podolak Lauren Tyree Lilly Weisenfels

SS. Peter and Paul

Annie Albright Eryn Callahan Mason Jacobs Charlotte Lewis Avery McCall Zachary McKay-Beyer William Murphy Lucy Rankin Trenth Turner Hank Wolters

Salesianum School

Rocco Abessinio Abraham Castellano Joseph Conley Jack Cunningham Connor Dever E.J. Hill Chase Kennedy Lucas Lyons Kyle Morris Michael Walsh

Ursuline Academy