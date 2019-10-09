Diocese of Wilmington students urged to remember others while praying the rosary: Photo gallery

NEW CASTLE – Students from Catholic schools from across the Diocese of Wilmington gathered Oct. 7 at Holy Spirit Church in New Castle for the annual rosary rally. Bishop Malooly presided at the service.

The students, covering all grade levels, recited the glorious mysteries of the rosary, with a different student leading each decade. The five glorious mysteries are the resurrection, the ascension, the descent of the Holy Spirit, the Assumption and the coronation. Two principals – Richard Hart of St. John the Beloved and Jenifer Pileggi of Good Shepherd – also did readings.

Lou De Angelo, the secretary of the Catholic Education Department and superintendent of schools for the diocese, asked the students to remember their teachers, principals and families in prayer.

“October is the month of the holy rosary,” he said. “Our hope is that what you did here today, you will do every day.”

The warm, sunny weather also afforded each school’s students the opportunity to have their photograph taken with Bishop Malooly at the base of the Shrine of Our Lady Queen of Peace, which stands next to Holy Spirit Church.