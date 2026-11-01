For centuries Catholic education has helped weave the U.S. social fabric by forming countless young women and men — cdow.org/sayyes

For centuries Catholic education has helped weave the U.S. social fabric by...

“For centuries Catholic education has helped weave the U.S. social fabric by forming countless young women and men with values grounded in what is true, good and beautiful. They have gone on to becoming parents, grandparents, professionals, advocates and faithful citizens sharing the best of the Catholic worldview.”

— Hosffman Ospino, professor, Boston College

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.