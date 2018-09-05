Holy Angels school in Newark introduces concept of flexible seating

NEWARK — A new teacher is not all that will greet fourth-grade students at Holy Angels School this fall. Carriann VanDzura brings with her a new approach to the classroom with innovative flexible seating.

This “classroom of the future” concept provides an environment conducive to different styles of learning, Holy Angels principal Barbara Snively explained. VanDzura believes a comfortable and inviting room will produce motivation and interest in class activities.

“Flexible seating allows students to make positive choices that put them in control of their own learning environment. It increases motivation, student engagement and classroom collaboration. It’s also a tool for better attention and behaviors, as well as better focus,” VanDzura said.

The room features quotes and plaques throughout that stress positivity and “I Can” themes promoting self-confidence and a harmonious atmosphere. Snively said the classroom “truly reflects ‘student-centric’ goals, which are designed to empower each student to reach his or her optimum.”

VanDzura is returning to teaching after working as an administrator at several schools. She holds a master’s degree in special education from Wilmington University.