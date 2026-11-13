Kelli Colella, longtime Diocese of Wilmington educator, beloved administrator at Christ the Teacher Catholic School in Newark, dies at 54

Kelli Ann (Wyatt) Colella , 54, of Wilmington passed away unexpectedly Nov. 8, 2026, leaving her family and community in disbelief and deep sorrow. Born in Wilmington to the late Lorraine “Nancy” and Raymond Wyatt Sr., Kelli spent her life looking out for others, guided by her faith, and she did it with a sense of humor that made everyone feel comforted and at home.

Kelli was the beloved wife of Amada Stephen Colella. They met through basketball and have been in love ever since, sharing 31 years of marriage. Her greatest joy was her daughter, Alexandra Mei Colella, whom the couple worked so hard to bring home from China. Kelli poured her heart into raising her, and the remarkable woman Alex has become is evidence of that. They were best friends, going on shopping trips, getting manicures and sharing advice. Kelli was also the proud mother-in-law of Kent Wilson. She was happiest when the whole family was together, often refereeing the spirited debates between Alex and Steve while occasionally jumping in herself.

She is also survived by her brother, Raymond Wyatt; her sister-in-law, Cindy Wyatt; her nephews, Cody and Tyler Wyatt, and their partners; her best friends, Maureen “Mo” Querey and Tina Mahler; and her family dog, Dexter, and cats, along with a very long list of friends, colleagues and current and former students.

Kelli devoted 32 years to the Diocese of Wilmington, including 15 years at Christ the Teacher Catholic School, where she served as school counselor for 10 years before becoming assistant principal. She earned a master’s degree in elementary and middle school counseling from Wilmington University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Neumann University. She loved watching children grow through every stage of childhood into the people they were meant to be, and she counted her colleagues as family. A woman of deep faith, she embraced the Mercy mission of Catherine McAuley and helped students grow in faith, knowledge, confidence, and kindness.

Away from school, Kelli cheered on the Phillies, read mysteries, watched NCIS, celebrated St. Patrick’s Day and Irish culture with enthusiasm, decorated for Christmas as soon as possible, and always wanted to be surrounded by her family, friends and pets.

Kelli stood up for anyone in need and against injustice, and she treated others the way she hoped to be treated. Not many could say a bad thing about Kelli Colella, and if they did, they’d be lying. She had a soft spot for “Eeyore” from Winnie the Pooh, and she approached life in a way that reflected his words: “A little consideration, a little thought for others, makes all the difference.” Few people have lived those words more fully. She was a bright spot in an often dark world, and that light will stay with everyone she touched.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 2431 Frazer Rd, Newark, DE 19702, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Christ the Teacher Catholic School, Kelli Colella Scholarship Fund, to fund a scholarship in Kelli’s name.