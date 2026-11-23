“I have no doubt that our governors want the best for our children and families. Let us as individual voices express to our governors that we too also desire to help the children of our state to thrive and we see this federal program as one of the means through which this can be achieved.”

— Bishop William Koenig, Diocese of Wilmington

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.