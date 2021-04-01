Live Stations of the Cross include all students at St. Elizabeth School in Wilmington: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Students at St. Elizabeth School participated in a live Stations of the Cross on March 31. The event included everyone, from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

According to Father Normal Carroll, the pastor of St. Elizabeth, the idea of going outside for the Stations of the Cross was a way to get more students on campus during the pandemic.

“After all that we have been through and have learned, we are confident that we can pray the simplicity of the Stations of the Cross with strategic distancing that lends itself to this traditional prayer,” Father Carroll said.

There were 14 stations around the campus, with a small group of students presenting at each. The remainder of the student body gathered in groups on the front lawn of the church and processed through each station. Each group ended in the church for the final one.

“We wanted to make sure that we observed Lent and its meaning as a Catholic School. We want to put the focus on Jesus Christ as we depart and celebrate these Holy Days which launch us into Easter and a season of joy for 50 days,” Father Carroll said.

All photos courtesy of St. Elizabeth School.