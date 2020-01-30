Maryland BOOST scholarship program helps level education playing field for low-income families

Since it was enacted in 2016, the Maryland BOOST Scholarship Program has empowered low-income families to choose the best educational option for their children.

BOOST has made Maryland a pioneer in narrowing the achievement gap for low-income students and has proven to help those students thrive in school.

This fall, the Maryland BOOST scholarship coalition sat down with several BOOST parents and students to hear their stories about how the program has empowered them and changed their lives.

They are happy to share their stories in the attached video.