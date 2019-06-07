More Diocese of Wilmington graduation photos from readers

We asked for graduation photos from members of the Diocese of Wilmington and readers have complied.

The first batch of reader-submitted photos came in Thursday. A whole new crop rolled in today. We’re happy to share them, along with some that we took ourselves.

Keep ’em coming and we’ll keep on posting.

We’ve already seen most of the colleges and high schools flip the tassel.

Do you have any photographs? Send them to us?

The Dialog tries to send staff people to as many graduations as possible, but we can’t attend them all. So, we’re asking readers to send us photos from commencements big and small.

Email photos to news@thedialog.org with the subject line “grad pix” and give us a sentence or two about what we’re looking at.

We are posting a roundup of reader-supplied photographs from events in the Diocese of Wilmington this graduation season.