Most Blessed Sacrament School receives grant for playground improvements

BERLIN, Md. — Amid the disappointment caused by the abrupt end of in-school education, Most Blessed Sacrament School has found a reason for joy. The regional school received a grant from the Charles D. and Mary A. Bauer Foundation for $29,999 for capital improvement.

The faculty and staff consulted, and in a fairly decisive vote, the winning suggestion was a new playground and improvements on the existing one. The school applied for a $20,000 grant earlier this year and had expected to find out if it was awarded by the end of March. Fundraising was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the extra wait was worth it when the school found out it received 50 percent more than it had requested.

The money will allow Most Blessed Sacrament to complete the first phase of its playground improvement project, which includes the installation of a fence since the playground is located next to a parking lot and a driveway. A new nontoxic surface will be added with some additional STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathetmatics) activities included.