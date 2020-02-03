Neumann University first Catholic college to get scholarship grant from Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation

Neumann University first Catholic college to get scholarship grant from Ed Snider...

The Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation and the “Goals & Assists Scholarship Fund” presented a grant of $500,000 to Neumann University on Jan. 30. Neumann is the first Catholic college selected by Snider Hockey for a scholarship gift.

The grant will support 100 scholarship years — including tuition, room and board — for freshman or transfer students who participated in Snider hockey programming as youngsters.

Snider Hockey President and CEO Scott Tharp presented the $500,000 check to Chris Domes, Neumann University president. Members of the foundation and university boards attended the presentation as did three Neumann ice hockey players who participated in the Snider hockey program.

“This generous gift from Snider Hockey will ensure that dozens of young women and men have the opportunity to earn Neumann University degrees and launch their careers without student loan debt,” said Dr. Domes.

“Neumann’s Franciscan values — integrity, respect and excellence — also provide continuity with the ideals instilled by Snider Hockey.”

According to Scott Tharp, “Snider Hockey is pleased to have a partner like Neumann University, which is committed to transforming lives of deserving students in the region.”

The essentially debt-free education is supported by the $500,000 scholarship gift, by Neumann University, and by applicable federal and state grants. All students must meet the university’s admission criteria to be eligible. The scholarships apply for a maximum of four years per student and only to the pursuit of an undergraduate degree.

The partnership will begin with eligible freshman and transfer students who are admitted for fall 2020.

Snider Hockey was created by the late Philadelphia Flyers Chairman Ed Snider in 2005 as his personal commitment to teach children important life lessons. The mission of is to build lives and unite communities, helping educate young people to succeed.

Snider Hockey programs are provided at no cost and are focused on underserved boys and girls who otherwise would not have the opportunity to play, with an emphasis on character development, life skills, fitness, nutrition, and academics.