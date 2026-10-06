Now is the time to encourage our leadership in Delaware and Maryland to sign on — cdow.org/sayyes

Now is the time to encourage our leadership in Delaware and Maryland...

As of beginning of autumn, the IRS reported 30 states had elected to participate in the FSTC program. Now is the time to encourage our leadership in Delaware and Maryland to sign on to the FSTC for the future of our children, for the benefits of our states, and for all of us to thrive.

— Lou De Angelo, superintendent of schools

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.