Saint Mark’s High School takes Readers’ Choice Award as best private school in Delaware

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s High School has received an early Christmas gift, garnering the Readers’ Choice award for best private school in Delaware.

“We are grateful to the community, as this honor validates our vision of serving as the premier center for education and ministry in Delaware,” principal Tom Fertal said.

The Readers’ Choice Awards, sponsored by Delaware Online, began with nominations in August. The five schools receiving the most nominations advance to the voting round in October.

“We are excited and honored that the community is seeing what we have felt all along. Saint Mark’s has fantastic students, faculty and staff who make this a great school, as well as a home away from home,” said Diane Casey, assistant principal of student affairs. “We thank everyone who took the time to vote.”

The school’s enrollment is up 20 percent overall this year from last year, with the freshman class being 57 percent larger than last year. Among the accomplishments by students thus far this year are a volleyball state championship, an individual cross country state title, and a second-place finish in the state by the girls’ cross country team.

“It is quite clear that the good news of Saint Mark’s High School is reaching a wide number of people in the region. The Saint Mark’s community has a history of excellence in the past and a vision to continue that excellence in the future,” said Francis Corrigan, assistant principal for mission and academics.

Plans for a schoolwide celebration are in the works.