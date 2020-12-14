Construction continues on new high school, parish center at Ss. Peter and Paul in Easton, Md.

Construction continues on new high school, parish center at Ss. Peter and...

EASTON, Md. — Progress on construction continued in December on the new Saints Peter & Paul High School.

It’s part of the parish’s “Sacred Vision” project. Completion of a Family Life Center is slated for late May. The state-of-the-art high school is scheduled to open in August.

Bishop Malooly in February led about a dozen school, parish and town leaders in turning over the first shovel of dirt on the school site.

Fewer than 200 students currently attend the high school, but the new school is being built to accommodate 325. In addition to the new educational space, the site will include a sports complex with two lacrosse/soccer fields, tennis courts, a baseball diamond and a softball field.

The family life center will include parish offices, a chapel for daily Mass and a social hall.

The new high school building will replace what was supposed to be a temporary structure behind the elementary school that has served as its home since the mid-1990s. It was remodeled after a fire in 2013. When the high school opened in 1958, it was housed in the elementary school.