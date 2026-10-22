‘Servant leadership’ focus of event with Diocese of Wilmington leadership at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Berlin, Md.

BERLIN, Md. — Students at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Berlin, Md., had an opportunity to learn about leadership from some of the Diocese of Wilmington’s faith leaders when Bishop Koenig celebrated Mass at the school Oct. 3.

Following Mass, David Stofa, the principal of Most Blessed Sacrament, welcomed the bishop and several priests — Fathers Paul Jennings, Joseph Cocucci, Brian Lewis, William Coco and Emmanuel Dolphyne — along with Lou De Angelo, superintendent of schools for the diocese. The priests serve at parishes that sponsor the school.

The gathering was centered around this year’s theme for the Most Blessed Sacrament student council, “Servant leadership.”

“Most Catholic schools are supported by a single parish and pastor,” Stofa said. “At MBS, we are blessed to have the support of eight different parishes, giving our students access to a wider community of faith leaders who are invested in their growth and success. This support system is one of the great strengths of our school and provides opportunities that many Catholic schools do not have.”

Students were able to ask questions about leadership, faith and service during the lunch, according to Most Blessed Sacrament. They asked about how their guests lead and how the students could be good leaders. One student council member asked Bishop Koenig what servant leadership meant to him.

Father Dolphyne told the students that leadership begins with humility.

“Never think you are better than anyone,” he said. “It is a privilege to serve on student council. You are all equal. When you are able to listen and give your ideas a chance as a team, you can do great things.”