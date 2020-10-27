Serviam Girls Academy cuts ribbon in Wilmington, receives large donation

Serviam Girls Academy cut the ribbon at its new home, Grace Church United Methodist, during a ceremony in mid-October in Wilmington. School president Peggy Prevoznik Heins was joined by members of the Serviam community, along with representatives of the school’s corporate sponsors.

Also that day, the school received its largest corporate gift. Discover Bank donated $100,000 to Serviam to help support its transition to Wilmington. The announcement was made by Jim Roszkowski, president of Discover Bank and a member of Serviam’s advisory board.

“The graduates of Serviam Girls Academy are poised to become leaders in the workforce of the future,” Roszkowski said in a statement.

Serviam has been able to educate girls for the past 13 years thanks to supporters such as the bank, Heins said, noting that the school is 99 percent donor-funded with no tuition, government funding or hard income.

Serviam moved from New Castle to Wilmington for the 2020-21 academic year. Heins told The Dialog in September that the move will allow students to be closer to what Wilmington has to offer, such as businesses that could host internships, and volunteers from nearby high schools.

The school offers girls in fifth through eighth grades a tuition-free middle school. Many of the graduates advance to Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Photos courtesy of Serviam Girls Academy.