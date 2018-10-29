Ss. Peter & Paul High School sets open house for Nov. 4

Saints Peter & Paul High School in Easton, Md., will host an open house Nov. 4 from 2-4 p.m.

Families with students in Grades 5-11 are invited to find out more about the academic, student life, and faith formation activities at Saints Peter & Paul High School.

For more information, please contact the high school office at 410-822-2275.

Saints Peter & Paul parish and school is a rapidly growing Catholic community in Easton, Md. The community is represented by three churches and Maryland’s only K-12 Catholic school on the Eastern Shore.