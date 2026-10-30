Home Education and Careers Support hundreds of thousands of children, Catholic and otherwise, in public and...

Support hundreds of thousands of children, Catholic and otherwise, in public and private schools — cdow.org/sayyes

By
The Dialog
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This program strikes a different tone in the contentious conversations about school choice. It does not pit private and public education against each other. In fact, it benefits educational efforts in both sectors. It does not build on the premise of taking from one sector to give to the other, yet it makes demands on both to provide good quality education.

— Hosffman Ospino, professor, Boston College

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov
Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING
FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.

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