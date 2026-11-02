The more informed all Catholics are, the more impact the program will have — cdow.org/sayyes

The more informed all Catholics are, the more impact the program will...

“Let us encourage our Church leaders and Catholic school educators to share more information about the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit. The more informed all Catholics are, the more impact the program will have.”

— Hosffman Ospino, professor, Boston College

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.