What can scholarships be used for? cdow.org/sayyes

The scholarships can be used for any qualified education expense. These include:
• Tuition, fees, books, supplies, other equipment, academic tutoring, and
special needs services for special needs bene ciaries that are incurred by the
bene ciary in connection with enrollment or attendance as an elementary or
secondary school student at a public, private, or religious school.
• Room and board, uniforms, transportation, and supplementary items and
services (including extended day programs) if these expenses are required or
provided by a public, private, or religious school in connection with enrollment
or attendance.
• Computer technology, equipment, or internet access and related services if
used by the bene ciary and the bene ciary’s family during any of the years the
bene ciary is in elementary or secondary school.
• Further clari cations on eligible expenses will be released by the Treasury in
the coming months.
Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov
Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com