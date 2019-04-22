‘Catholic Forum’ program moves to 11 a.m. Saturdays on 640-AM Relevant Radio

By Diocese of Wilmington Office of Communications

Beginning Saturday, April 27, 2019, “Catholic Forum,” the radio program produced by the Diocese of Wilmington, will air on Relevant Radio® 640 AM each Saturday morning at 11 a.m. For 80 years, the program has been broadcast each Sunday on WDEL in Wilmington. Last September, the station moved the program to 6:06 a.m. from the 10:06 a.m. time-slot that it occupied for many years.

There are many advantages to the move to Relevant Radio 640. Catholic Forum will reach more listeners airing late each Saturday morning. Relevant Radio 640’s tremendous signal covers virtually all of the diocese. Catholic Forum on Relevant Radio 640 will be 30-minutes long, (it was under 23 minutes in length on WDEL) allowing for a more in-depth interview segment and the addition of segments including prayers and a “Modern Day Witness” feature hosted by Father Rich Jasper. Relevant Radio 640’s ‘Talk Radio for Catholic Life’ format is the perfect environment for the program.

Relevant Radio 640 is WWJZ-AM a 50,000 watt station at 640 on the AM dial, licensed to Mount Holly, N.J. It is a part of the Relevant Radio network of 130 stations that assists the church in the new evangelization by providing relevant programming through media platforms to help people bridge the gap between faith and everyday life. Its powerful daytime signal can be heard throughout the mid-Atlantic coast.

As before, after Catholic Forum airs on broadcast, it is available online at cdow.org/CatholicForum or by searching Catholic Forum on Apple, iHeartRadio, and Spotify podcasts. The program recently surpassed 21,000 podcast downloads.

The guest on the April 27 Catholic Forum on Relevant Radio 640 will be Rhonda Gruenewald, the founder of Vocation Ministry, a national organization that helps parishes foster a culture of vocations, and author of the book, “Hundredfold: A Guide to Parish Vocation Ministry.” The May 4th program will feature the student winners of the 23rd Annual Delaware Knights of Columbus Jerry E. Dawson PSD Memorial Vocation Essay Contest. The 5 through 8 grade students will be interviewed and present their winning essays. Lisa Hendey, best-selling author, speaker, and founder and editor of CatholicMom.com is scheduled to guest on the May 11 program. Father John Mink, a retired military chaplain and Father Chris Coffiey, a new military chaplain, will be the guests on the May 18 Armed Forces Day program.

Please keep us in your prayers as we make this transition. Don’t forget to follow Catholic Forum at www.facebook.com/CatholicForum. If you have any suggestions for guests and topics, reach out to Robert G. Krebs at the Office of Communications at rkrebs@cdow.org.