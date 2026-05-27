Sacred Heart film’s U.S. showings coincide with bishops’ national consecration

WASHINGTON — A French blockbuster is coming to theatres in the U.S. just in time for the consecration of the nation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and premieres for U.S. audiences in June.

Released in France on Oct. 1, 2025, the docudrama “Sacré Coeur,” subtitled “His Reign Will Have No End” focuses on the apparitions of Jesus Christ to a French Visitation religious sister, St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, showing his heart to her between 1673 and 1675, in Paray-le-Monial, in the French region of Burgundy.

“Sacré Coeur” will be shown in theaters June 9-11 and June 14 via KREA Film-Makers, Saje Distribution and Fathom Entertainment. Tickets and theater information is at sacredheartfilm.us.

The showings coincide with the U.S. bishops’ June 11 consecration of the United States to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Produced to mark the 350th anniversary of the apparitions, the docudrama combines historical reenactments, testimonials and expert analysis. It gives ample space to accounts of personal encounters with Jesus Christ, often during adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.

The witnesses and speakers are very diverse, ranging from Father Matthieu Raffray, a French traditionalist priest known for his strong views on social media, to prisoners, members of parliament and a former drug dealer from Bondy, a town in the northern suburbs of Paris known for its high crime rate.

The film’s directors, Steven and Sabrina Gunnell, were inspired to produce the film after their visit to the Burgundy shrine. Steven Gunnell is a former member of the French 1990s boy band Alliage. He converted to Catholicism and now works with his wife Sabrina to produce films related to their deep Christian faith.

The film places great importance on the shrine of Paray-le-Monial. Entrusted to the Emmanuel Community since 1985, the shrine welcomes tens of thousands of pilgrims each year. It was the site of a highly successful jubilee celebration for the 350th anniversary of the apparitions from December 2023 to June 2025.

The jubilee was closely linked to the late Pope Francis’ last encyclical, “Dilexit Nos,” subtitled “On the Human and Divine Love of the Heart of Jesus Christ,” published in October 2024.

Caroline de Sury contributed to this OSV News staff report from Paris.