Our Diocese

’40 Days for Life’ supporters rally at sidewalk gatherings in Delaware

By
The Dialog
-
314
Pro-life supporters gather at Planned Parenthood in Wilmington during "40 Days for Life" Sept. 23, 2020. Dialog photo/Don Blake

A group of about 50 people took to the streets of Wilmington the morning of Sept. 23 to spread the pro-life message of “40 Days for Life” outside a Planned Parenthood facility in the city.

Deacon Robert Cousar prays in front of Planned Parenthood in Wilmington during “40 Days for Life” Sept. 23, 2020. Dialog photo/Don Blake

Another gathering took place in Dover.

The pro-life vigil held twice yearly kicked off at two locations in Delaware, outside Planned Parenthood at Seventh and Shipley streets in Wilmington and at Planned Parenthood in Dover, located at 805 S. Governors Ave. Participants share their message on the sidewalk from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday until the end of the campaign on Nov. 1.

The kickoff in Wilmington included prayers, speakers and music and people holding signs supporting alternatives to abortion. The 40 Days for Life campaign takes place in nearly 600 cities worldwide.

Campaign Director for Delaware “40 Days for Life” Julie Easter addresses people gathered at Planned Parenthood in Wilmington, Sept. 23, 2020. Photo/Don Blake

