’40 Days for Life’ supporters rally at sidewalk gatherings in Delaware

A group of about 50 people took to the streets of Wilmington the morning of Sept. 23 to spread the pro-life message of “40 Days for Life” outside a Planned Parenthood facility in the city.

Another gathering took place in Dover.

The pro-life vigil held twice yearly kicked off at two locations in Delaware, outside Planned Parenthood at Seventh and Shipley streets in Wilmington and at Planned Parenthood in Dover, located at 805 S. Governors Ave. Participants share their message on the sidewalk from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday until the end of the campaign on Nov. 1.

The kickoff in Wilmington included prayers, speakers and music and people holding signs supporting alternatives to abortion. The 40 Days for Life campaign takes place in nearly 600 cities worldwide.