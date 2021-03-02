Bishop-designate Jerome Feudjio of Virgin Islands familiar to those along Eastern Shore of Maryland, Delaware beach parishes

WASHINGTON — Pope Francis has appointed Msgr. Jerome Feudjio, vicar general and chancellor of the Diocese of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, to head the diocese.

He succeeds Bishop Herbert A. Bevard of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands, whose resignation was accepted by Pope Francis Sept. 18, 2020. The pope named now-Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory of Washington to serve as apostolic administrator. St. Thomas is a suffragan diocese of the Archdiocese of Washington.

Bishop-elect Feudjio, 55, also is rector of Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral in the city of Charlotte Amalie. He was ordained a priest of the diocese Sept. 29, 1990, and is the second priest of the diocese to be named its bishop.

Bishop Bevard and Bishop-designate Feudjio have made missionary trips to the Diocese of Wilmington over the years and preached at churches in Ocean City, Md., Bethany Beach and others.

Father Paul Jennings, pastor of St. Luke/St. Andrew parish in Ocean City, said Bishop Bevard would speak at St. Luke and Bishop-designate Feudjio would be the speaker at St. Andrew when the pair visited his parish.

“One of the things Bishop Bevard would always point out during his missionary trips was that Rome wouldn’t give him anything because his diocese was part of the United States, which isn’t a mission country,” Father Jennings said. “He was betwixt and between.”

The appointment was announced in Washington March 2 by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio.

“I readily join the clergy, religious, and faithful of the Diocese of Saint Thomas in the Virgin Islands today in warmly welcoming Pope Francis’ appointment of Monsignor Jerome Feudjio as the sixth Bishop of this local Church,” Cardinal Gregory said in a statement posted on adw.org. “Bishop-Elect Jerome is no stranger to the people of the diocese. His long history of service and pastoral dedication to the people of this community of faith are well known and widely respected. He now begins a new chapter in his own life and in all of your lives as well. Please keep him in your prayers as he transitions into his new office as I am certain he will hold all of you securely in his daily prayers from this day forward.”

(Catholic News Service contributed to this report).