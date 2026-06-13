National Eucharistic Pilgrimage continues into the Diocese of Camden: ‘Virtues become fulfilled and perfected’

Under a bluff of trees in Fort Mott State Park in Salem County, N.J., Bishop Koenig handed over the Blessed Sacrament at the end of the Diocese of Wilmington leg of the 2026 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage.

Camden Diocese Bishop Joseph Williams led dozens of worshipers in afternoon prayer after the group from Wilmington disembarked a vessel they boarded at the city waterfront. They made the one-hour trip across the Delaware River, arriving in South Jersey shortly before 2 p.m.