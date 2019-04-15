Bishop Malooly leads 760 young people on pilgrimage through streets of Wilmington: Photo gallery

Bishop Malooly blesses the palms at St. Hedwig Church in Wilmington, Del., during the 2019 Cross Pilgrimage, April 13, 2019. photo/Don Blake
Nearly 800 pilgrims on April 13 joined Bishop Malooly for the 10th straight year for the
Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Youth Ministry pilgrimage.
The streets of Wilmington were filled with pilgrims walking from one Catholic destination to another on the Saturday before Palm Sunday in a display of faith.
The theme this year was “Pilgrimage 2019: Journey to the Kingdom.” The pilgrimage is a tradition brought to Wilmington by Bishop Malooly, modeled after a similar event in his native
Archdiocese of Baltimore.
The day began at the St. E Center at St. Elizabeth Parish and included stops at St. Francis Hospital, St. Anthony of Padua parish, Padua Academy, St. Paul parish and and St. Hedwig parish.
A group of 760 young people from parishes throughout the diocese joined the pilgrimage.
The cross is carried by St. Hedwig Church in Wilmington, Del., during the 2019 Cross Pilgrimage, April 13, 2019. photo/Don Blake
Bishop Malooly blesses the palms at St. Hedwig Church in Wilmington, Del., during the 2019 Cross Pilgrimage, April 13, 2019. photo/Don Blake
The cross is carried up North Clayton to St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, Del., during the 2019 Cross Pilgrimage, April 13, 2019. photo/Don Blake
The cross stops at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, Del., during the 2019 Cross Pilgrimage, April 13, 2019. photo/Don Blake
The cross is carried by St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington, Del., during the 2019 Cross Pilgrimage, April 13, 2019. photo/Don Blake
Musician Ben Walter performs at the St. E Center in Wilmington, Del., during the 2019 Cross Pilgrimage, April 13, 2019. photo/Don Blake
The cross is carried in to Padua Academy in Wilmington, Del., during the 2019 Cross Pilgrimage, April 13, 2019. photo/Don Blake
St. Anthony of Padua in Wilmington, Del., during the 2019 Cross Pilgrimage, April 13, 2019. photo/Don Blake
The cross is carried by St. Elizabeth School in Wilmington, Del., during the 2019 Cross Pilgrimage, April 13, 2019. photo/Don Blake
The cross is carried out of St. Anthony of Padua in Wilmington, Del., during the 2019 Cross Pilgrimage, April 13, 2019. photo/Don Blake
The cross is carried out of the St. E Center in Wilmington, Del., during the 2019 Cross Pilgrimage, April 13, 2019. photo/Don Blake
The cross is carried in to St. Anthony of Padua in Wilmington, Del., during the 2019 Cross Pilgrimage, April 13, 2019. photo/Don Blake
Sr. Nellie from Holy Cross takes a picture in the nun cut out at St. E Center in Wilmington, Del., during the 2019 Cross Pilgrimage, April 13, 2019. photo/Don Blak
Fr. James Kirk hears confession at St. Anthony of Padua in Wilmington, Del., during the 2019 Cross Pilgrimage, April 13, 2019. photo/Don Blake
The cross is placed on stage at Padua Academy in Wilmington, Del., during the 2019 Cross Pilgrimage, April 13, 2019. photo/Don Blake
Actors from Immaculate Conception (Marydel) and Holy Cross act out the Stations of the Cross at Padua Academy in Wilmington, Del., during the 2019 Cross Pilgrimage, April 13, 2019. photo/Don Blake