Bishop Malooly plans April 18 return to public Mass in Diocese of Wilmington after recovering from surgery

Bishop Malooly plans to return to celebration of public Mass in the Diocese of Wilmington on Sunday, April 18 at the Cathedral of Ss. Peter and Paul.

The bishop also expects to celebrate the annual Chrism Mass on April 20 at the cathedral. He announced the schedule update March 12 in a message to priests of the diocese.

Bishop Malooly has been recuperating from Jan. 28 cardiac bypass surgery. He was released from the hospital Feb. 2.

“My doctor has advised me to delay my return to public ministry until two weeks after my second COVID vaccine,” the bishop wrote.

The Chrism Mass is an opportunity for priests of the diocese to receive the oils they will use for the sacraments at their parishes over the next year. Due to pandemic restrictions, it is not open to the public.

In his message to priests, he wished them a blessed Holy Week and Easter.

“Again, thank you for your continued prayers and I’m looking forward to being with you at the Chrism Mass,” the bishop said.

The bishop’s 77th birthday was Jan. 18. He submitted his resignation to Pope Francis two years ago. Bishops are required to provide a resignation letter to the pontiff upon their 75th birthday. The pope has not yet accepted the resignation.